In honor of Black History Month, the East End Food Institute and Stony Brook Southampton will co-host a conversation and cooking demonstration on February 1 with Chris Scott, a Top Chef competitor, and Kelley Fanto-Deetz, the author of Bound to the Fire and the vice president of collections and public engagement at Stratford Hall, a museum in Virginia.

The event will accentuate the complex dishes made by enslaved cooks and how these dishes have become part of the broader American culinary tradition. Scott will show how to make healthy recipes, which include roasted turnip and caramelized onion soup, pear and smoked cheddar crostini and heirloom tomato, lemon and black-eyed pea salad.

The tasting will follow the demonstration, which will take place at 5 p.m. and costs $20. Tickets are available through eastendfood.org.

Winter Long Island Restaurant Week commences this Sunday! The promotion, which is entering its sixth campaign, is dedicated to boosting revenue and patronage while also drumming up press and publicity for local restaurants during a traditionally slower time of the year, between the holiday season and cold-weather getaways.

The promotion is taking place from January 29 to February 5 this time around and participating restaurants will offer a two-course lunch prix fixe menu for $22 and/or three-course dinner menus for $27/$37/$44 every day they’re open, with the exception of Saturday when it may only be offered only until 7 p.m.

Many restaurants are also offering more than one dinner prix fixe, takeout menus and indoor and outdoor dining options (including insulated igloos). Among the restaurants taking part in our neck of the woods are Lulu Kitchen & Bar and Page at 63 Main in Sag Harbor, Calissa in Water Mill, Bamboo in Southampton, Fauna in Westhampton Beach, Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House and Elaia Estiatorio in Bridgehampton, Legends Restaurant in New Suffolk, On the Docks in Aquebogue, Farm Country Kitchen and Digger’s Ale N’ Eats in Riverhead and the Cooperage Inn in Baiting Hollow.

Winter Long Island Restaurant Week satisfies both the belly and the bank account!

Tapovana Lunch Box, which is the Hamptons’ first nonprofit spiritual café and donates all of their proceeds to the local hungry population, has just added idli to its seasonal lunch menu.

For the uninitiated, idli is a type of savory rice cake similar to a dosa originating from Southern India. It is a great source of protein and strengthens the body’s microbiome as well. Idli will be served at the Bridgehampton Community House Mondays through Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and can be enjoyed there, picked up or delivered via Uber Eats.

Did You Know?

The Eccentric Bagel on Shelter Island has added the mother of all comfort food onto their menu: homemade pot pies. They come in three varieties: chicken, short rib and lobster. Pies can be pre-ordered by customers for pickup and then baked at home.

Zakura has opened its takeaway sister site in East Hampton, right next door to Hampton Chutney. It offers delicious Asian fusion dishes, some of which are exclusive to the East Hampton outpost. Menu highlights include the beef and sliced onion bento box, kimchi fried rice, spicy tofu ramen, torch pepper Jack cheese sushi roll and, of course, matcha mochidoki.

K Pasa in Sag Harbor recently launched Meatless Mondays. The plants-only menu includes arugula quesadilla with salsa verde, falafel tacos with fennel and arugula, spinach tortilla soup and, for dessert, coconut tres leches. Cost is $24 per head.

The Taste the Greats culinary event is just a month away! The region’s best chefs and foodies alike will gather together to celebrate Long Island’s diverse and delicious foodstuffs. Taking place on March 2 at The Mansion at Oyster Bay the lineup includes Good Ground Tavern at Canoe Place Inn in Hampton Bays, VIEW in Oakdale, Mirabelle Restaurant & Tavern in Stony Brook, Braun’s Kitchen in Cutchogue and Ruta Oaxaca in Patchogue, among others.

Bits & Bites:

The 1770 House is a true aphrodisiac. If you’re already starting to think about where to dine with your better half for Valentine’s Day, you can’t go wrong with this East Hampton Village gem.

Despite its name, the venerable home dates back to 1653 and has retained much of its original architecture and colonial charm. The steep wooden staircase, exposed ceiling beams and book-lined lounge with antique fireplace are a few of the elements that lend style and grace.

The two-course prix fixe dinner for $60 delights without breaking the bank either; we’re partial to the roasted prime filet mignon, marinated Berkshire pork tenderloin and winter salad featuring shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted squash, red endive, Asian pear and blue cheese Banyuls honey dressing.

Lulu Kitchen & Bar in Sag Harbor is offering a bowl of mussels for $22 every Thursday. Patrons may choose from three preparations: Thai with lemongrass, coconut milk, ginger, fresno pepper and fish broth; the chef’s special with beurre blanc, tomato confit, garlic and chives; and Marinieres with white wine, shallot garlic and parsley.

After taking a much deserved winter break, Serafina in East Hampton will be reopening on February 9. And Léon 1909 on Shelter Island returns February 2.

Food Quote:

“A crust eaten in peace is better than a banquet partaken in anxiety.” –Aesop