Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Aristotle once said “to appreciate the beauty of a snowflake, it is necessary to stand out in the cold.” We know how late dawns and chilled breaths might disincentivize one in the winter, but there are many great food happenings currently underway to help you unlock your inner summer!

We applaud everyone that’s managed to stay dry three weeks into January (and everyone who’s stayed damp, meaning only a little bit of alcohol). Wölffer Estate Vineyards is here to help you accomplish your ambitious New Year’s resolution, without sacrificing any deliciousness.

Its non-alcoholic Spring in a Bottle sparkling rosé was praised by The New York Times food critic Florence Fabricant and was recently selected as one of the top seven non-alcoholic wines by VinePair. The Sagaponack winery also makes a mean bottle of Verjus, available for sale for $12. The verjus spritz is a scrumptious concoction of verjus, soda water and tonic with a lemon twist garnish served over ice.

Other favorite East End mocktails and nonalcoholic drinks include the Thai Basil Mocktail and Szechuan Pineapple Fizz at Fresno, the Lagunitas IPNA and Kaliber by Guinness Euro Pale Ale at Rowdy Hall and Coche Comedor’s Prickly Pear Limeade and Cerveza Atletica non-alcoholic craft beer, made by Athletic Brewing Co. Dry January is a breeze with these tasty beverages!

The Lunar New Year marks the beginning of the year for calendars that follow the moon cycle. Originating in Ancient China, the lunar calendar is still observed in China and Eastern Asia.

Sen in Sag Harbor will be celebrating the upcoming Year of the Rabbit on January 22 with a unique $85 chef’s dinner, featuring offerings from local purveyors such as Sag Harbor’s Kidd Squid Brewery and Dragon Hemp as well as Amagansett’s Balsam Farms.

The Year of the Rabbit comes around every 12 years and symbolizes longevity, positivity, cleverness and calmness, among other traits.

The menu consists of seven courses and includes scallop and oyster with garlic sauce, black chicken consommé, Peking duck, confit of rabbit leg, rabbit and pate dumplings, a seasoned egg custard with shiitake, shrimp, uni, and last but certainly not least, a golden chocolate bar for dessert. The price does not include tax and gratuity, but does encompass tastings of beer and cocktails.

Reservations can be made at [email protected].

Winter is coming, Winter Long Island Restaurant Week that is. The promotion, whose mission is to boost revenue and patronage for local restaurants during a traditionally slower time of year, will be taking place January 29 to February 5 this time around.

From Sunday to Sunday, participating restaurants will offer a two-course lunch prix fixe menu for $22 and/or three-course dinner menus for $27/$37/$44 every day they’re open, except Saturday, when it may be offered only until 7 p.m. Many restaurants are also offering more than one dinner prix fixe, takeout menus and indoor and outdoor dining options.

Among the restaurants taking part on the East End are Page at 63 Main in Sag Harbor, Calissa in Water Mill, Bamboo in Southampton, Fauna in Westhampton Beach, Legends Restaurant in New Suffolk, On The Docks in Aquebogue, Farm Country Kitchen in Riverhead and the Cooperage Inn in Baiting Hollow, with more sign-ups expected.

View the Long Island Restaurant Week website, longislandrestaurantweek.com, to see the entire list of participants as well as the prix fixe menus they are offering. So close we can taste it!

Did You Know?

Bamboo in Southampton is offering a $25 bento box special nightly from 4 to 6 p.m. The special includes edamame, salad, spicy tuna roll and two crispy pork dumplings. Entrée options are Mongolian beef, honey soy ginger salmon, sesame garlic tofu and bang bang chicken.

Salvatore’s in Hampton Bays serves unlimited mimosas every Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. It also has a fantastic brunch menu, including staples like eggs Benedict and egg frittata dishes. It’s a great spot to catch football.

Art of Eating, the Bridgehampton caterer and event planner, is open all year round. Its winter to-go takeout menu is currently available and features quinoa salad, leek and lentil soup, crispy Southern fried organic chicken pot pie, paella and mesmerizing sides and desserts. The dishes are perfect plus-ones to dinner parties or gatherings.

La Parmigiana in Southampton is a Hamptons unicorn: almost everything on the menu is under $20. Unheard of! Better yet, the food is fantastic, and it has been owned by the same Italian family for nearly 50 years.

Bits & Bites:

Dopo Argento is back from their holiday hiatus! More so, the Southampton Italian eatery will be offering a new two-course dinner prix fixe served Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. and all day Sunday. It also boasts the best branzino and veal Bolognese in town for our dollar.

East Hampton Grill is offering an abbreviated takeout menu, available online. Menu items include the EHG burger, Ding’s crispy chicken sandwich, Caesar salad, French dip and sides like tabbouleh and warm kale panzanella. Treat yourself to the Grill’s delicious sizzles at home!

Oysters are back at Fresno! Visit the bar for an after-work cocktail and some sublime Montauk Pearls.

Food Quote:

“You are what what you eat eats.” –Michael Pollan, author