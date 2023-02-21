Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company is celebrating Mardi Gras and New Orleans cuisine, along with great local beer, at their annual Mardi Gras Crawfish Boil at their Peconic location (42155 Main Road) this Sunday, February 26.

For just $45, this annual all-you-can-eat event takes pride in creating a very authentic Mardi Gras experience, with brown paper placed on long farm tables and the crawfish boil dumped out across the tables for guests to eat.

The “Fat Sunday” meal includes crawfish boil with corn, sausage and potatoes; as well as traditional gumbo, king cake and more, with seatings at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Beer is available from a cash bar, where guests can sip all their favorite Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. suds, including year-round offerings like Otherside IPA, Black Duck Porter and Harbor Ale, along with seasonal releases and special brews.

Live music will be provided by East End Trio, known for their “acoustic comfort food” and playing all the songs you know by heart.

Laissez le bon temps rouler!

Tickets are available at greenportharborbrewing.com.