Marian Davis Scholz, a longtime small business owner from Hampton Bays, died peacefully at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care on February 5. She was 97.

Scholz was born on October 31, 1925 to Archie Davis and Mary Catherine Elliston and grew up in Center Moriches. She married Theodore “Ted” Scholz on October 26, 1947 and moved to his homestead on Main Street in Hampton Bays, where she lived for the past 76 years. Together they raised three children: Barry, Lori and Karen.

In 1966, after Ted Scholz closed his family’s butcher market, Marian Scholz opened her own business, Davie’s Used Furniture and Antiques. She ran the store with the help of her family until her retirement in 2001. The store is still operated today by her daughter Karen as Good Ground Antique Center.

As a member of the Methodist Church, Scholz worked in many volunteer capacities including the church school, missions and choir. For 10 years she also organized a successful antique show as a fundraiser for the church. In later years, she became a member of the Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church.

In addition, she was a scout leader, hospital volunteer, driver for the Dominican Sisters and a member of the Legion Auxiliary.

Scholz had a keen interest in history and genealogy and was proud of her family’s deep roots in the local community. She was a descendent of one of the first settlers of Southampton Town, Job Sayre. And in 1991, she organized an Elliston family reunion.

Friends describe Scholz as faithful, kind, funny, helpful, optimistic and caring. She lived a life full of love and grace, and leaves behind a beautiful legacy.

Scholz is survived by her daughters, Lori Scholz and Karen Scholz Andrews (Stuart), both of Hampton Bays; her daughter-in-law, Judith Scholz; grandsons Jason Scholz and Derek Sayre Andrews; and a sister, Betty Davis Heck. She is predeceased by her husband Ted, son Barry and sister Gladys Davis.

There will be a visitation on March 10 from 7–9 p.m. and a service on March 11 at 10 a.m. at the R.J. O’Shea Funeral Home in Hampton Bays. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Samaritans Purse or to Christ Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 9 Terrace Drive, Hampton Bays, NY 11946.