Photos: Wayla Brings Thai Delights to Rosie’s in Amagansett

Rosie’s in Amagansett served up a fabulous seven-course, homestyle Thai meal from Wayla restaurant on Saturday, January 21 that included a Thai salad, grilled lobster and ribeye, seared salmon, and ice cream.

The Wayla team coordinated these beautifully crafted dishes as a part of their Savor the Hamptons Culinary Series. With bright and fresh homestyle dishes inspired by Bangkok markets where Wayla chef Tom Naumsuwan grew up, it was a filling meal that will not be soon forgotten.

Take a vicarious look at some photos from the delicious gathering.

The Roundtree Hotel‘s Savor the Hamptons Culinary Series continues in Amagansett this Friday, February 3 with a decadent meal from chef Doron Wong and Bronson’s Burgers at Rosie’s.

