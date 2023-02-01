Photo Galleries

Photos: Wayla Brings Thai Delights to Rosie’s in Amagansett

Photos by Richard Lewin Posted on

  • Ollie and Wendy FrankRichard Lewin

  • Pauline White Emerson and Paul Niccolls Richard Lewin

  • Kha SinghaRichard Lewin

  • Pauline and Stephen White

  • Thanthicha PiwatsuwanRichard Lewin

  • Wayla at Rosie's teamRichard Lewin

  • Tom Cook and Mei Mei DickersonRichard Lewin

  • Some delightful Wayla bites at Rosie's restaurant at the Roundtree HotelRichard Lewin

  • Wayla served incredible Thai dishesRichard Lewin

  • Moo SarongRichard Lewin

  • Rosie's restaurant in AmagansettRichard Lewin

Rosie’s in Amagansett served up a fabulous seven-course, homestyle Thai meal from Wayla restaurant on Saturday, January 21 that included a Thai salad, grilled lobster and ribeye, seared salmon, and ice cream.

The Wayla team coordinated these beautifully crafted dishes as a part of their Savor the Hamptons Culinary Series. With bright and fresh homestyle dishes inspired by Bangkok markets where Wayla chef Tom Naumsuwan grew up, it was a filling meal that will not be soon forgotten.

Take a vicarious look at some photos from the delicious gathering.

The Roundtree Hotel‘s Savor the Hamptons Culinary Series continues in Amagansett this Friday, February 3 with a decadent meal from chef Doron Wong and Bronson’s Burgers at Rosie’s.

Learn more here.

