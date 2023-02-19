Podcast: Dan Talks with Eve Karlin, Author of ‘Track 61’

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet ‘Track 61’ Author Eve Karlin

Episode 119: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Eve Karlin, author of City of Liars and Thieves, and most recently Track 61, inspired by the Nazi saboteur landing on Long Island in the summer of 1942.

Karlin lives in East Hampton with her husband and triplets, and she’s a bookseller at BookHampton, where she runs the book club and the local author program.

Learn more about Eve Karlin and her books at evekarlinbooks.com.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast