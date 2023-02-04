Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Victoria’s A-Lister” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful man who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

Edward Lai, Bensonhurst Center

This week on the Victoria’s A-Lister podcast, Vicki speaks with Edward Lai, Senior Vice President of Business Development for Bensonhurst Center for Rehabilitation & Healthcare and Fairview Nursing Care Center in Forest Hills, Queens about the people who impacted his early life, his role at Bensonhurst Center and Fairview Nursing Care Center, and his secrets to success.

Produced by Jacquelyn DeStasio and Eric Hercules