Podcast: Edward Lai, Bensonhurst Center for Rehabilitation & Fairview Nursing Care Center

Edward Lai
In each episode of the “Victoria’s A-Lister” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful man who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

Edward Lai, Bensonhurst Center

This week on the Victoria’s A-Lister podcast, Vicki speaks with Edward Lai, Senior Vice President of Business Development for Bensonhurst Center for Rehabilitation & Healthcare and Fairview Nursing Care Center in Forest Hills, Queens about the people who impacted his early life, his role at Bensonhurst Center and Fairview Nursing Care Center, and his secrets to success.

Edward Lai, Senior Vice President of Business Development of Bensonhurst Center for Rehabilitation and Fairview Nursing Care Center

