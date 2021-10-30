Summer House Stars Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula Tie the Knot

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A true Hamptons love story ends in marriage. Summer House stars Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke were married last month on September 25, six years after they met at a mutual friend’s penthouse apartment in Manhattan. According to US Weekly, the pair wed in Batula’s parents’ backyard in Hillsborough, New Jersey.

The happy couple shared the news the day after their nuptials, which was well chronicled on social media by friends and guests, including several of their Summer House cast mates who attended the big event.

Even Bravo celebrated their union with a lovely shot and a message of congratulations on Twitter, which noted: “Summer should be fun for the rest of your lives.”

Summer should be fun for the rest of your lives 💞Congrats to #SummerHouse’s @imkylecooke + @amandabatula_ on sending it down the aisle! 👰‍♀️🤵💍(📸: Melissa Marshall ) pic.twitter.com/LbErt5b1l8 — Bravo (@BravoTV) September 26, 2021

For those who don’t know, Summer House is a Bravo reality show about New Yorkers in their 20s and 30s partying and spending wild weekends together in a Hamptons summer share, first in Montauk and then Water Mill.

Cooke has been with the show since Season 1 in 2016. After dating for several months after they first met, the couple broke up because Cooke reportedly refused to define their relationship. They got back together after running into each other at his restaurant, Grey Lady, in Montauk.

Their reunion was chronicled on Summer House. Batula officially joined the cast in Season 2 and has now been on for five seasons. On September 2, 2018, Cooke proposed to Batula on a sunset boat ride near Shelter Island, which audiences saw in Season 3.

Unfortunately, the pandemic put the world on pause, causing the wedding to be delayed until 2021. But they still managed to hold a “practice wedding” officiated by fellow cast member Carl Radke and attended by all of their roommates in the Summer House Season 5 finale.

The real nuptials will air on Bravo next year.