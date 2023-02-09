8 Great Valentine’s Day Gift Idea Available on the East End

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Still searching for the perfect Valentine’s Day present, or did we just remind you to start the search? Either way, consider these enticing East End gift options for this year’s day of romance.

East End Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas

Riverhead Flower Shop Bouquets

It’s just about Valentine’s Day, which means you’re almost out of time to pick up flowers and a gift. Sure, you can pick them up at 7-11 or Stop & Shop, but if your partner asks where you got them, it may be best if they’re from a florist.

Located centrally between the Forks, the Riverhead Flower Shop offers stunning bouquets ranging from tulips to stargazer lilies to orchids to roses in red, yellow, lavender or pink.

Same-day delivery is doable if ordered early enough, but maybe show your loved one (and the florist) you care by placing your order a day early.

136 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2960, riverheadflowershop.com

Carelle Brushstroke Drop Ruby Ring

Inspired by a drop of paint from a modern artist’s brush, the brushstroke drop ring manages to be both bold and understated. Made with 18 carat yellow gold and a 0.10ct ruby, this ring stacks well with other drop rings, but looks lovely on its own.

It’s available in sizes 4.5–11 at Carelle in East Hampton, and online, for $695. 62 Park Place, East Hampton. 631-604-6908, carelle.com

Garden of Silver Watercolor Handbag

While jewelry artist Eileen Baumeister McIntyre is well-known throughout the Westhampton area for her one-of-a-kind jewelry designs, what many do not know is that the Garden of Silver founder is also a fine artist whose botanical drawings and paintings are on view at her jewelry store.

More fascinating still is the fact that she’s printed these artworks onto the satin fabric sides of stunning nappa leather handbags. The “Hope” watercolor waterlily handbag is especially beautiful, though any of the artist’s fine artworks can be printed on a tote bag if another piece catches your eye.

124 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-275-8148, gardenofsilver.com

Bellemere New York Cashmere

The gift of cashmere always welcome, and Bellemere New York has a wide breadth of styles for men and women. Styles range from ski sweaters, scarves and hats to tees, socks and dresses.

Whatever you think your special someone will love, you’ll know it’s made with high-quality, sustainable fabrics. The 100% cashmere garments utilize two-ply knitting for extra durability while maintaining the lightweight the fabric is known for.

bellemerenewyork.com

Single Married Divorced Bubbly

Whatever stage of life you’re in this Valentine’s Day, there’s a brut blanc de blancs bubbly for the occasion with the new Single Married Divorced sparkling wine label created by Quogue resident Irena Patar.

Pop open a bottle of Single with your fellow bachelors and bachelorettes, surprise your partner with a bottle of Married on date night or enjoy a nice glass of Divorced by the fire with a good book.

The wines are available for $29 at Westhampton Fine Wine. 171 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-0138, westhamptonfinewine.com

Citarella Finest Selection Basket

Can’t decide what to get your special someone who has everything but also deserves the world? Consider picking up a luxurious gift basket overflowing with flavorful treasures from your local Citarella in Southampton, East Hampton or Bridgehampton.

The Citarella Finest Selection basket is packed with tantalizing offerings such as tri-color couscous, smoked salmon, imported fusilli pasta, Reggiano, lemon tea cake, handmade chocolate truffles, gourmet crackers, Italian almond bars and olives, plus an apron, mug, reusable bag and plenty more.

This extravagant gift is $359 or $499 with added American caviar, crème fraiche and blini. citarella.com

Bellas Studio & Spa Pampering

So you’ve got a big dinner date planned for Valentine’s Day that you need to get ready for — why not extend your romantic celebration to include the pre-date prep? Bellas Studio & Spa in Riverhead is a one-stop shop for pampering, with a hair salon in the front and a mani-pedi spa in the back, both of which serve women and men.

Hair highlights and coloring, Brazilian waxes and more can be scheduled, and there’s even a small selection of jewelry on sale to really make the pre-date feel like a date all its own.

153 Griffing Avenue, Riverhead. 631-591-0886, @bellasstudio.spa on Instagram.

MarieBelle, North Fork, Disset and Li-Lac Chocolates

Of course there had to be chocolate on this list. MarieBelle Chocolate New York has quite the presentation planned for their 2023 Valentine’s Day Box: tucked inside the façade of a book on love are six handmade ganache and a single red heart chocolate, chocolate clusters, lavender heart with ganache, praline bars, Espresso MarieBelle Bar, Cacao Market Rose Petal Bar, Dark Chocolate Rose Tea Tin and a tea strainer.

This grand gesture is available for $155, though smaller options are on offer as well. mariebelle.com

If you’re looking for something a little more local, North Fork Chocolate Company continues their tradition of creating romantic handcrafted Belgian chocolate treats — from chocolate pops to heart boxes to the sweetheart cake.

You can order a delivery online or a pick-up at the chocolatier’s new Mattituck location. 8700 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com

Disset Chocolate is another North Fork option with unique Valentine’s sweets for sale, such as the heart breaker (think a dark chocolate piñata with chocolate-covered malt balls inside), separate bonbon boxes for the lovers and the love-me-nots, strawberry chocolate mini lips and more.

Order online and pick them up at the Disset Atelier. 28080 Main Road, Cutchogue. 917-603-5859, dissetchocolate.com

And Li-Lac Chocolates is always a safe bet. Celebrating 100 years in business this year, Li-Lac has created another winner with their Valentine’s Day Chocolate Hearts box — a wonderful way to say “I love you.”

li-lacchocolates.com