Elysian Founder Takes CatWalk FurBaby Fundraiser to NY Fashion Week 2023

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Elysian recently held the Inaugural CatWalk FurBaby fundraiser at Sony Hall in Manhattan, to launch New York Fashion Week 2023, hosted by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin.

The previous evening Elysian hosted a fashion fete at Lafayette 148 on Madison Avenue with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the Bissell Pet Foundation. Elysian Founder and CEO Karen Floyd conceived CatWalk FurBaby.

Global Strays, founded and run by Southampton resident Elizabeth Shafiroff, won an inaugural award at the event. Global Strays has a worldwide mission to reduce the suffering of animals in impoverished regions through funding of animal shelters and bringing services directly into communities in an effort to increase the well-being of animals.