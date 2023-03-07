South o’ the Highway

Elysian Founder Takes CatWalk FurBaby Fundraiser to NY Fashion Week 2023

By Flo Anthony Posted on
readelysian_328511569_525199869603396_8341780781687800325_n

Elysian recently held the Inaugural CatWalk FurBaby fundraiser at Sony Hall in Manhattan, to launch New York Fashion Week 2023, hosted by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin.

The previous evening Elysian hosted a fashion fete at Lafayette 148 on Madison Avenue with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the Bissell Pet Foundation. Elysian Founder and CEO Karen Floyd conceived CatWalk FurBaby.

Global Strays, founded and run by Southampton resident Elizabeth Shafiroff, won an inaugural award at the event. Global Strays has a worldwide mission to reduce the suffering of animals in impoverished regions through funding of animal shelters and bringing services directly into communities in an effort to increase the well-being of animals.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ELYSIAN (@readelysian)

About the Author

Things to do on the East End

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites