Brandi Carlile Rocks Montauk for July Lighthouse Benefit

If heaven is a place on earth, the gates are on the East End July 23. That’s where 11-time Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile will give a special concert alongside the iconic Montauk Point Lighthouse. Proceeds benefiting the Montauk Historical Society.

“We’re thrilled that Brandi Carlile will be performing at our annual Lighthouse Benefit Concert this year,” Mia Certic, Lighthouse Executive Director says. “I am personally a huge fan and I know that she will make the evening magical and unforgettable,” she adds.

The event will once again be produced by Murmrr Presents, a New York based entertainment and events company that brought Norah Jones and Kevin Hart to the Hamptons last summer.

“Brandi Carlile is the kind of massively accomplished and deeply soulful artist you build a special night around,” says Murmrr founder Brian Kelly. “She’s shared stages with legends and won the highest honors but still brings an intimacy that’s perfect for the Lighthouse stage,” he says.

Murmrr has brought comedian John Mulaney and recording artists like Rufus Wainwright and Laufey to the landmark location in the past. The Lighthouse relies on charitable contributions to literally “keep the light on,” Certic says, noting this year is especially important. “The Montauk Point Lighthouse is celebrating its 230th anniversary this year, and a structure of that venerable age needs and deserves constant upkeep.”

Some of that upkeep is particularly important after a brutal winter. “This year, among other projects, we are turning our attention to repairing the metalwork of our lantern room, which took a real pounding in last winter’s storms,” Certic said.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 15 at 10 a.m.

On the day of the show, gates open at 5 p.m., with a pre-show DJ set. Food and beverages will be available throughout the evening. The performance begins at 8 p.m.

Kelly says Carlile is always “pushing the culture forward” so the night will likely be memorable and important. Certic just likes the vibe of what Murmrr and the artists bring.

“We’re so lucky that we’re able to open the grounds of our beautiful lighthouse for benefit concerts, because it’s the most fun and glorious way we know to raise the money that we so need to keep our light shining.”

Bill McCuddy hits the occasional high note for us here at Dan’s as an editorial contributor. He also hosts a monthly WLIW-FM show “Air Hamptons” and contributes to 10 entertainment related podcasts.