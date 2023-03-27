Dining

Chef Colette Cooks Up Authentic Irish Meal

Jacqueline Moore Posted on

  • Beverley O'Connor, Nancy HarleyRob Cuni

  • Chef Pam Wolfert, Chef Colette ConnorRob Cuni

  • Luisa and Larry ReichardtRob Cuni

  • Quogue Mayor Bob Treuhold, Linda and Ed PennfieldRob Cuni

  • Rob Cuni

Chef Colette served up authentic Irish food at the Quogue Library for guests to eat, with festive dishes that included Drisheen, Apple Guinness Stew, Baileys Irish Cheesecake, and of course, Irish soda bread. It was the genuine article for anyone looking for a true Saint Patrick’s Day feast. Guests gathered in the Shinnecock Room to take part in this delicious meal provided to them by a fantastic chef.

