Cowfish Hosts Raphael Vineyard Dinner

Jacqueline Moore Posted on

  • Raphael Winery Owner Chip CheekBruce Mermelstein

  • Cowfish Restaurant Owner David and Rachel HershBruce Mermelstein

  • Diners at CowfishBruce Mermelstein

  • Jean Linder, Alexis GerstenBruce Mermelstein

  • Lisa Cheek, Marie Perfetti, Julie Vegari

  • David and Rachel Hersh, Amberly Ferrante, Julie Vegari, Chip CheekBruce Mermelstein

Cowfish collaborated with Raphael Vineyard to offer a wine pairing dinner with mouthwatering foods available. From crab cakes to short ribs to pistachio mousse, each of the five courses was paired with the perfect wine. Guests enjoyed the elegant evening at one of the Hamptons’ favorite restaurants, filling themselves to the brim with the delicious selection of delectable foods and wines spanning from Rosé to Riesling.

