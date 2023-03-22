Cowfish Hosts Raphael Vineyard Dinner

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Cowfish collaborated with Raphael Vineyard to offer a wine pairing dinner with mouthwatering foods available. From crab cakes to short ribs to pistachio mousse, each of the five courses was paired with the perfect wine. Guests enjoyed the elegant evening at one of the Hamptons’ favorite restaurants, filling themselves to the brim with the delicious selection of delectable foods and wines spanning from Rosé to Riesling.