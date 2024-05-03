Southold Sets Hearing on Proposed Hotel Development Pause

Getty Images

A proposal to enact a year-long moratorium on the construction of new hotels on the North Fork advanced when Town of Southold officials scheduled a public hearing to discuss the idea.

The town board set the hearing for 4:30 p.m. June 18 at Southold Town Hall following debate about the pace of development in the community and concerns from residents seeking to preserve the area’s character.

“An interim or temporary suspension on the review, approval, and/or issuance of all permits for or relating to new development of resorts, hotels and motels” will be up for discussion, the text of the resolution reads.

The proposal comes as several hotels are working their way through the approval process in North Fork wine country.