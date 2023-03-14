Westhampton’s Ed Cox Renamed Leader of NY GOP

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Westhampton native Ed Cox, who had led the New York State Republican Committee for a decade, was unanimously elected back to the post on Monday out of a crowded field of contenders.

The 76-year-old attorney and son-in-law of former President Richard Nixon vowed to build on the red wave of GOP voter turnout in November that — despite Democrats having a 2-to-1 statewide advantage — flipped Democratic-held congressional and state legislative seats on Long Island and in the Hudson Valley, helping flip the U.S. House of Representatives to Republican control.

“We need to build the party to a place where we can challenge the Democrats, who have supermajorities in both houses of the [state] legislature, and elect the officials that we need so we’re a strong second party here, standing for the things that we believe in,” Cox told reporters.

Cox previously led the state Republican committee from 2009 to 2019, when Nick Langworthy ascended to the GOP leadership. Ten candidates were vying to fill the state’s top GOP post after Langworthy was elected to Congress. Cox previously served in the administrations of former presidents Ronald Regan and George H.W. Bush and helped get former Republican Gov. George Pataki elected.

“Chairman Cox is a genuine public servant, and New York Republicans are fortunate to have him back at the helm,” said State Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar. “Chairman Cox, a personal friend, could be doing just about anything at this stage of his career, but he’s elected to get back in the trenches of New York politics, because that’s where he’s most needed.”

Peter Giunta, chairman of the state Young Republicans, which represents more than 50 chapters statewide, urged Cox to work more with the party’s younger members.

“With the spotlight shining on the significance of the youth vote in New York and around the country, it is clear that the time for equal representation within the party is long overdue,” Giunta said. “We will not settle for ceremonial titles or the occasional nicety on social media — we need seats at the table, our voices to be heard, and, above all else, an open line of communication at all times. This is the recognition that we have been fighting for, this is the recognition we deserve, and this is the only way to unite our state party and win.”