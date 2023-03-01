Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach Returns For Sixth Stunning Year

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach is back for its sixth show-stopping year — and this time, it’s on the water.

Twenty-one of the nation’s top designers and their respective teams have been working around the clock at a fevered pitch to transform 3240 North Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach into a design masterpiece. The 7,524-square-foot manse, donated by the Randall Realty Group and Randall family, is located in the serene Northwood Shores neighborhood, with a staggering 70 feet of intracoastal frontage. The interior includes an enviable master suite, library, chef’s kitchen, multiple rooms with balconies that boast sweeping waterfront vistas, and an expansive swimming pool facing the island of Palm Beach.

This year’s selection of designers, who all had approximately two months to create their vision and bring it to life, are Amanda Lindroth, Amy Studebaker Design, Billy Ceglia Designs, Christopher Peacock, Danielle Rollins Interiors, David Frazier, Delia Kenza Interiors, Eneia White Interiors, Errez Design, Honey Collins Interiors, Katherine Shenaman Interiors, Katie Ridder Inc., Lang Design Group, Lindley Arthur Interiors, Lucy Doswell Interiors, Mabley Handler Interior Design, Megan Grehl, Paladino Rudd Interior Design, Scott Sanders LLC, Stephen Mooney Interiors, and Studio Thomas James. Each of these consummate professionals have brought fresh ideas, energizing creativity and cutting-edge trends to each and every corner of the house.

An impressive roster of honorary chairs also grace this year’s Show House, including interior designer Bunny Williams, interior designer Ellie Cullman, designer and Veranda columnist Joy Moyler, and Veranda Editor in Chief Steele Marcoux.

As in years past, the intricacies found in the 2023 house will be a feast for the eyes. Visitors will find themselves delighting in the sheer depth of detail in each room — a custom seashell encrusted mirror here, delicate lattice work there, and a plethora of thoughtful touches in bathrooms, bedrooms and bars. Earth tones, in particular, seem to abound this year.

For example, David Frazier’s family entry honors the Palm Beach aesthetic by playing with contrasts, but forgoes the typical vibrant hues for a more neutral look: Rich chocolate brown walls provide the perfect backdrop to a fresh white plaster console designed by John Dickinson for David Sutherland.

Palm Beach-based designer Danielle Rollins, charged with designing the intimate gathering space located on the main level off the entrance hall, opted for a similar palette. Though known for her use of saturated hues and seamless mixing of patterns, here Rollins surprises with luxe, earthy colors.

“Every show house I have done has ended up having a very subtle but similar tone running throughout them despite designers never speaking about their visions,” muses Rollins. “Neutral palettes have to be very thought through in order to have a richness. Our space, The Cocoa Lounge, has a tropically minimalist neutral palette to allow the nuance of form and texture to predominate.”

Allison Paladino of Paladino Rudd Interior Design, too, embraced more muted tones in the primary bathroom, cladding the walls and floors with Cosentino’s Dekton Rem honed slabs in a soft vanilla and textured veins in browns. Bleached blond walnut echoes the warmth of the room and ties it all together in a chic symphony of neutrals.

Many of the designers also found themselves incorporating the natural beauty of the Palm Beach landscape into their creations.

Amanda Lindroth brings palms and orchids into The Great Room to complement the coastal design aspects of wicker, rattan and linen.

Amy Studebaker Design has reimagined the guest bedroom as a garden oasis, enrobing the walls in Soane Britain’s luxurious Lisieux Rose wallpaper and bedecking the ceiling with rich green trellis work, which evokes the feeling of strolling through a floral garden.

Katherine Shenaman, meanwhile, created a dreamscape of ethereal waves in the primary suite morning bar and dressing room with Gracie Studio ‘Waves’ wallpaper. The movement in the wallpaper echoes the gentle waves of the intracoastal waterway, which are easily glimpsed from the primary suite’s windows.

The Show House welcomes upwards of 15,000 visitors each year, with 100% of the proceeds going to Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club and Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County. These clubs offer replaceable after school and enrichment programs for more than 20,000 youth, ages 6 through 18. The showhouses have raised over $28 million to date. The Kips Bay Decorator Show House will be open to the public 10 a.m.–4 p.m. February 24 through March 19. Admission is $40. Info: kipsbaydecoratorshowhouse.org