Kravis Center Hosts 30th Anniversary Gala

Celebrating three decades of artistic excellence, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts hosted its annual Gala. More than 400 Gala guests were welcomed with a pre-performance cocktail reception in the Harris Pre-Function Hall in the Cohen Pavilion followed by a performance from one of the most celebrated singer-songwriters in entertainment, Sarah McLachlan.

McLachlan’s powerhouse vocals took over Dreyfoos Hall while she performed favorites including “Angel,” “Building A Mystery,” “Fallen,” “I Will Remember You,” “Adia,” “Sweet Surrender,” and many others. McLachlan has sold over 40 million albums worldwide. Over her career, she has received three Grammy Awards and twelve Juno Awards and has been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

After the performance, guests made their way for dinner to the Gimelstob Ballroom in the Cohen Pavilion, which was transformed into a chic and glamorous Palm Beach supper club by Lewis Miller Design. Guests stepped into a world that sparkled and glowed. Gilded palm trees flanked the walls, with exquisite mood lighting, maximal rich décor, and a sumptuous color scheme of turquoise blues, emerald greens and shimmery metallics.

Gala guests watched a video tribute that included a special welcome from Kravis Center fan favorite and past Gala performer, David Foster. He thanked and acknowledged the dedication of Gala Chairs Mrs. Vecellio, Mrs. Preston and Mr. Bone. He also announced that every couple attending would be receiving a strand of pearls from Lugano Diamonds.

For dinner, guests were treated to world-class cuisine from Guy Reuge, Chef Emeritus Senior Advisor and Eddie Michaels, Corporate Executive Chef of Lessing’s Hospitality Group. Reuge was awarded La Toque d’Argent, one of the culinary world’s most prized possessions, as well as ‘Chef of the Year’ by the Maîtres Cuisiniers de France (Society of Master Chefs). The menu included a seafood first course with an entrée of prime filet mignon and pan seared sea bass, and for dessert a 30th Anniversary Curtain Call Sundae. After dinner, guests danced the night away to live music by Marcia Mitchell Music.