Main Prospect Hosts an Oscar Night

Jacqueline Moore Posted on

  • Abby Rosen, Peter Friedfeld, Chip Brown, Charlie Esposito, Kate Betts, Patrick, McLaughlin, Sue KortJames Peralta

  • Arthur and Lori RiceJames Peralta

  • Bill McCuddy, Main Prospect Owner Binh Douglas, Neil RosenJames Peralta

  • Hosts Bill McCuddy, Neil RosenJames Peralta

  • Trivia Winners Donna Di Paolo, Jody Cambino, Katherine Rojas, Hayden MorrisJames Peralta

Main Prospect in Southampton hosted an Oscar night with PBS Neil Rosen and Bill McCuddy. Amongst the crowd of attendees were media gurus, editors, and film producers – creating a perfect environment to watch who won Best Picture. During commercial breaks, there was no shortage of entertainment as hosts Rosen and McCuddy kept their audience amused with trivia questions, prizes, and a running commentary. Owner Binh Douglas stated that the evening was “just the start of a series of arts-related events”. It was a night of fun for any film enthusiast who attended with drinks and delicious food to eat whilst their eyes feasted on this year’s movie award winners.

