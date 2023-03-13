Southampton Artist Marcus Jansen Makes a Splash With Local and Overseas Exhibits

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Southampton’s Marcus Jansen had a screening of his documentary Examine and Report at the East Hampton TV Festival at Guild Hall where Hamptons residents Matthew Broderick, Christie Brinkley and Tory Burch are among the members of the Hall’s Academy of the Arts.

Additionally, The Bronx Museum of The Arts has just acquired the artist’s painting The Staircase. Works by Jansen, who was inspired by the graffiti artists of the ‘80’s, now sell from $20,000 to $120,000.

The artist also has his work in the Smithsonian Institute in China, and the New Britain Museum of American Art in Connecticut. On March 17 he will open his first solo exhibition in China, titled In the Land of Silhouettes at the Almine Rechlin in Shanghai.