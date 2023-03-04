Top 5 Stories in Dan’s Papers This Week: Oligarch’s Mansion Seizure, Montauk Sewage Plant and More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Federal authorities have asked a judge to approve prosecutors’ plans to seize a sanctioned Russian oligarch’s Southampton mansion, two Park Avenue apartments and three luxury apartments in Florida worth $75 million combined.

A Suffolk County panel flushed the Town of East Hampton’s controversial proposal to bulldoze part of Hither Woods Preserve to make way for constructing a centralized sewage treatment plant to serve Montauk.

The financial, philanthropic and society worlds are in shock over the suicide of billionaire financier Thomas H. Lee, 78, who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Feb. 23, in his Manhattan office.

The North Fork has gotten sweeter with the expansion of the North Fork Chocolate Company from one location to two new ones. The local chocolatier traded its original brick-and-mortar shop at 740 Main Road in Aquebogue — its home for the past eight years — for new outposts in Mattituck and Riverhead.

The Long Island Greenway, a proposed 175-mile pedestrian and bicycle route that officials are seeking to establish from Montauk to Manhattan, is taking steps forward in the planning process.