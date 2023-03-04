The Scoop

Top 5 Stories in Dan’s Papers This Week: Oligarch’s Mansion Seizure, Montauk Sewage Plant and More

Federal authorities plan to seize a sanctioned Russian oligarch's Southampton mansion
Federal authorities plan to seize a sanctioned Russian oligarch's Southampton mansion

Feds Move to Seize Russian Oligarch’s Southampton Mansion

Federal authorities have asked a judge to approve prosecutors’ plans to seize a sanctioned Russian oligarch’s Southampton mansion, two Park Avenue apartments and three luxury apartments in Florida worth $75 million combined.

Suffolk, East Hampton at Odds Over Montauk Treatment Plant

The borders of the proposed Montauk Sewer District

A Suffolk County panel flushed the Town of East Hampton’s controversial proposal to bulldoze part of Hither Woods Preserve to make way for constructing a centralized sewage treatment plant to serve Montauk.

Hamptons Billionaire Financier Thomas H. Lee Dies By Suicide at 78 

The late Thomas Lee with Ann Tenenbaum in 2009
The late Thomas Lee with Ann Tenenbaum in 2009

The financial, philanthropic and society worlds are in shock over the suicide of billionaire financier Thomas H. Lee, 78, who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Feb. 23, in his Manhattan office.

North Fork Chocolate Company Expands to Mattituck, Riverhead

The new Riverhead location of the North Fork Chocolate Company is coming soon (NFCC)
The new Riverhead location of the North Fork Chocolate Company is coming soon

The North Fork has gotten sweeter with the expansion of the North Fork Chocolate Company from one location to two new ones. The local chocolatier traded its original brick-and-mortar shop at 740 Main Road in Aquebogue — its home for the past eight years — for new outposts in Mattituck and Riverhead.

Long Island Greenway Plan to Link Montauk and NYC Advances

The Long Island Greenway will be the local leg of the Empire State Trail
The Long Island Greenway will be the local leg of the Empire State Trail

The Long Island Greenway, a proposed 175-mile pedestrian and bicycle route that officials are seeking to establish from Montauk to Manhattan, is taking steps forward in the planning process.

