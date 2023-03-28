TRX Moves Headquarters to Delray Beach

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

TRX, a leading fitness training company with offices worldwide, is relocating its corporate headquarters from San Francisco, California to Delray Beach, Florida upon its founding CEO reacquiring control of the outfit.

The company signed a multi-year lease for 12,000-square-foot property, part of a revitalization planned by former CEO Randy Hetrick, who bought the company back and appointed his partner Jack Daly as CEO.

“Florida is well known for its vibrant nightlife, beautiful beaches and incredible weather, but it also possesses a booming fitness community that continues to grow and thrive, which was a major factor in the decision to relocate the business to Delray Beach,” said Daly. “The wonderful climate, thriving health and wellness lifestyle and endless business opportunities are key leverage points that will allow the brand, staff, trainers, and the broader TRX community to expand and further solidify our position as global leaders in fitness, while also continuing to evolve and elevate the industry.”

TRX’s new headquarters will feature a mix of office and gym space designed in an ideal setting for functional training. Once completed, it will host daily fitness classes led by world-class trainers, and feature luxurious amenities including secure lockers, changing rooms, private showers, and saunas. It also plans to host local and global training summits that will regularly bring more than 100 attendees to the area.

TRX has certified over 300,000 trainers across the world, with offices in the U.K., Japan, as well as a line of fitness products and sales in more than 30 countries.