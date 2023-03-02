Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A woman was sentenced Thursday to 25 years to life in prison after she was convicted of killing an Aquebogue man, forging his will and trying to steal his home three years ago.

Suffolk County Judge Timothy Mazzei also sentenced Donatila O’Mahony, who a jury had found guilty of second-degree murder following a month-long trial in January, to 2 ⅓ to 7 years in prison for attempted grand larceny and possession of a forged instrument, with both terms to be served consecutively, in the death of Lee Pedersen, 69.

“This was a cold-blooded killing fueled by greed, treachery, and the complete disregard for Lee Pedersen’s life, all in order to steal the victim’s home,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “The only new home this defendant will be living in as a result of her actions is prison.”

Prosecutors said the 43-year-old Central Islip woman asked a friend from New Jersey to buy a 9mm handgun for her and borrow their car, which she used to drive to the victim’s home and shoot him in the back of the head on March 8, 2020.

Video surveillance footage, cell phone records and witness testimony placed the shooter in the area of Pedersen’s home on the night of the murder, according to investigators. DNA evidence belonging to O’Mahony and Penderson was also recovered on a bag of ammunition, authorities added.

After the murder, O’Mahony was additionally found in possession of a will that was forged to appear that Pedersen had willed his home to O’Mahony, but detectives recovered the authentic will that did not state she was to inherit one of his homes, prosecutors said.