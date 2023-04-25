The Masonic Temple in Sag Harbor was the perfect place for fans of jazz music to settle in for an evening of fun. With the venue’s excellent acoustics, it offered a brilliant atmosphere for attendees to appreciate the abundance of jazz stylings whilst enjoying a drink and a bite to eat. Guests were allowed to bring their own picnic dinner, which only added to the relaxed and laid-back event to be enjoyed as jazz music was intended to be. With bars available to purchase beer and wine, attendees could enjoy a refreshing drink while they listened to the music. The soulful tunes of musicians provided created an evening of undeniably pleasurable partaking and a very pleased and entertained crowd.
A Toe-Tapping Jazz Session at the Masonic Temple
