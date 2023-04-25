A Toe-Tapping Jazz Session at the Masonic Temple

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Masonic Temple in Sag Harbor was the perfect place for fans of jazz music to settle in for an evening of fun. With the venue’s excellent acoustics, it offered a brilliant atmosphere for attendees to appreciate the abundance of jazz stylings whilst enjoying a drink and a bite to eat. Guests were allowed to bring their own picnic dinner, which only added to the relaxed and laid-back event to be enjoyed as jazz music was intended to be. With bars available to purchase beer and wine, attendees could enjoy a refreshing drink while they listened to the music. The soulful tunes of musicians provided created an evening of undeniably pleasurable partaking and a very pleased and entertained crowd.