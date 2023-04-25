Entertainment

A Toe-Tapping Jazz Session at the Masonic Temple

By Jacqueline Moore Posted on

  • Drummer Claes BrondalBruce Mermelstein

  • Baritone Saxophonist Claire DalyBruce Mermelstein

  • Audience Listens IntentlyBruce Mermelstein

  • Guest Saxophonist John LudlowBruce Mermelstein

  • Jazz Lover Joy MegaBruce Mermelstein

  • Bassist Marco PanasciaBruce Mermelstein

  • Tenor Saxophonist Morris GoldbergBruce Mermelstein

  • Audience Member Susan BrewerBruce Mermelstein

  • Trumpeter Dick BehrkeBruce Mermelstein

  • Jazz Audience Applauds a Fantastic PerformanceBruce Mermelstein

The Masonic Temple in Sag Harbor was the perfect place for fans of jazz music to settle in for an evening of fun. With the venue’s excellent acoustics, it offered a brilliant atmosphere for attendees to appreciate the abundance of jazz stylings whilst enjoying a drink and a bite to eat. Guests were allowed to bring their own picnic dinner, which only added to the relaxed and laid-back event to be enjoyed as jazz music was intended to be. With bars available to purchase beer and wine, attendees could enjoy a refreshing drink while they listened to the music. The soulful tunes of musicians provided created an evening of undeniably pleasurable partaking and a very pleased and entertained crowd.

About the Author

Things to do on the East End

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites