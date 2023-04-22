Corey Creek Tap Room hosted an afternoon for those of whom have an undeniable sweet tooth. Guests were given the materials to indulge themselves on a variety of dippers such as marshmallows, pretzels, and strawberries ripe for plunging into the provided chocolate fondue. The event was a perfect way for families and friends to satisfy their cravings in a fun and sociable atmosphere. Corey Creek held this event in a space that provided a welcoming and cozy afternoon for people to spend dipping delectable treats into a warm, melted chocolate.
Chocolate Fonduing at Corey Creek
