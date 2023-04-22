Events

Chocolate Fonduing at Corey Creek

Jacqueline Moore

  • Don, Gina, Julia and Dean HoyerRob Cuni

  • Erin ChaseRob Cuni

  • Ron Schwartz, Leah TIllman, Devin BucciRob Cuni

  • Village Cheese Shop's Leah TillmanRob Cuni

Corey Creek Tap Room hosted an afternoon for those of whom have an undeniable sweet tooth. Guests were given the materials to indulge themselves on a variety of dippers such as marshmallows, pretzels, and strawberries ripe for plunging into the provided chocolate fondue. The event was a perfect way for families and friends to satisfy their cravings in a fun and sociable atmosphere. Corey Creek held this event in a space that provided a welcoming and cozy afternoon for people to spend dipping delectable treats into a warm, melted chocolate.

