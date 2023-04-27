East End Spring Wild Turkey Hunting Season Debuts in May

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The first-ever spring wild turkey hunting season will open at select sites on the East End starting May 1 and run through May 31, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

Licensed and turkey-permitted hunters will be allowed to use a shotgun at certain sites or a bow and arrow, with a limit of no more than one bearded turkey per day. Hunting hours run a half hour before sunrise until noon daily.

DEC-managed lands that will allow turkey hunting with archery only are Calverton Pine Barrens State Forest. Up-island archery locations are East Bartlett Pine Barrens State Forest in Middle Island, Carmans River Pine Barrens State Forest in Yaphank, the Ridge Conservation Area.

DEC lands that will allow shotguns and archery are Rocky Point Pine Barrens State Forest, Westhampton Dwarf Pine Plains Preserve and Henrys Hollow Pine Barrens State Forest in East Quogue.

Cooperative Hunting Areas that will allow spring hunting season are Barcelona Neck Cooperative Hunting Area, David A. Sarnoff Cooperative Hunting Area, Kings Park Cooperative Hunting Area and the Otis Pike Preserve Cooperative Hunting Area.

And tidal wetlands properties that will allow archery only are Fireplace Neck, Havens Point and Long Beach Bay.