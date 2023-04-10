Easter Fire Narrowly Spares Union Burger Bar in Southampton

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A fire damaged a garage behind Union Burger Bar in the Village of Southampton shortly after the eatery served its last customers late Easter Sunday night, according to officials investigating the cause.

Southampton Fire Department firefighters responded to the blaze at 40 Bowden square at 10:41 p.m. and extinguished the flames before it spread 10 feet to the main building, which incurred minor heat damage, officials said. The restaurant reopened for business Monday, but what sparked the flames remains unclear.

“It’s going to be a while longer before we have any real conclusive information,” said Southampton Village Fire Marshall Dean McNamara. “We’re still digging.”

The fire occurred as the greater Long Island region has been on alert for potential brush fires due to dry windy conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

A North Sea Fire Department truck, a Hampton Bays Fire Department engine, Southampton Village Police officers and Southampton ambulance crews also responded to the scene to assist. There were no reported injuries. Crews left the scene shortly before 2 a.m. Monday.

Ian Duke, the restaurateur who owns Union Burger Bar and several other popular East End eateries, credited quick-thinking employees with using fire extinguishers to keep the flames from spreading in the crucial two minutes before firefighters arrived on the scene.

“I love this community and I love these people,” Duke said. “Police, fire, first responders — they were all incredible. The outreach from the community over the last 14 hours has just been incredible.”

-With David Taylor