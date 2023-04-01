Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Winter’s a wrap, and April’s in the air! It’s time to emerge from your hibernation and enjoy some of the great food events coming up on the East End and some of the tasty dinner options for Passover.

Just as Moses parted the Red Sea, it’s time for you to part ways with the kitchen. Rowdy Hall and Nick & Toni’s (both Honest Man Hospitality properties) revealed they will be celebrating Passover with delicious a la carte specials, available for dine-in and takeout. The specials will be available Wednesday, April 5 and Thursday, April 6 at Nick & Toni’s, and on April 6 until they run out at Rowdy Hall.

The specials at Rowdy include matzo ball soup, red wine braised brisket and chocolate dipped coconut macaroons. The dine-in specials at Nick & Toni’s are matzo ball soup (with the restaurant’s greenhouse carrots), arugula and Halsey Farm apple salad, red-wine-braised brisket and chocolate-macaroon cake.

Nick & Toni’s Passover dinner for two at home costs $160 and includes the same dine-in specials, as well as wood-roasted whole chicken for two. Takeout items must be pre-ordered online by Saturday, April 1 by 5 p.m. for pickup on Wednesday, April 5 from 1:30–5:30 p.m. Visit rowdyhall.com and nickandtonis.com to learn more.

The same crew behind Almond Restaurant owns L&W Market right next door in Bridgehampton. The market is providing takeout specials in honor of the upcoming holiday. Passover seder dinner orders must be placed by Monday, April 3 with a pickup date of Wednesday, April 5. Orders may be placed online at landwmarket.com.

The Art of Eating is offering catering for Passover, which is available to order now. Menu highlights include haroset, house-made gefilte fish, Israeli salad, slow-braised brisket, confit of duck, tzimmes and ultimate potato kugel. Don’t pass over dessert either, the flourless lemon ricotta cake and matzoh tiramisu are creative and scrumptious! Visit hamptonsartofeating.com for more info.

Citarella is offering a Passover menu with options including caviar, oysters, decorated whole poached salmon, braised prime first-cut beef brisket and Italian cannoli cake. Orders can be placed in-store at any Citarella market including the three on the East End — East Hamptons, Bridgehampton and Southampton — by calling 212-874-0383, via email [email protected] or online at citarella.com/holiday. Place orders for pickup or local delivery three days in advance: Friday, March 31 for April 3; Saturday, April 1 for April 4; and Sunday, April 2 for April 5.

Springs’ hottest event of the year is back. The Springs Food Pantry’s fifth annual Chili Chowdown will be going down on Saturday, April 1 from noon to 3 p.m., appropriately at the Springs Firehouse!

This year, there will be spicy bowls from over two dozen restaurants, caterers and amateur chefs; attendees can taste and judge offerings from Carolyn Stec of Sen, Peter Ambrose, Jeremy Blutstein, One Stop Market, Rosie’s, Doubles, The Lobster Roll aka LUNCH, Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More, Springs Tavern & Grill, TownLine BBQ and many more. Chili aside, there will be wine from Channing Daughters and a special brew from Springs Brewery. The $50 ticket will benefit the food pantry’s mission “to feed our neighbors in need.”

Rejoice foodies, Outstanding in the Field is returning to the East End with back-to-back meals in September. The roving restaurant, which sets its long table in a field and serves delicious gourmet meals spotlighting local ingredients, has chosen a truly special place for its next banquet: Fireplace Farm in Springs.

Offering breathtaking views of Gardiner’s Bay, the team from Elaia Estiatorio will be providing the eats on September 9 and Chef Jason Weiner of Almond will be in charge of the kitchen on September 10. Outstanding in the Field is always a transcendent experience; you surely won’t want to miss this shoreline feast. Both meals begin at 3 p.m. and cost $425.

The events always sell out quickly, so secure your tickets now at outstandinginthefield.com!

Bits & Bites:

The first Thursday of every month is Asian Night at Highway Restaurant & Bar. This April, however, Asian Night will be celebrated a bit later on Thursday, April 13 with sublime specials such as Thai ribs, yellow fish curry, chicken and cashews, Singapore noodles, a variety of sushi rolls and more.

From 4–6 p.m. on Thursdays, R.AIRE at Hampton Maid is serving delectable artisanal flatbreads to patrons. Personal favorites are the grilled zucchini variety with caramelized onion, goat cheese and spicy onion for $14 and chicken and mushroom flatbread with wild mixed mushrooms, caramelized onions, cheddar and fine herb dressing for $16.

Food Quote:

