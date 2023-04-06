Meet Gay Polo League Polo Club President Chip McKenney

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Meeting Chip McKenney, the first thing you notice about him is his joy for life. In particular the enthusiasm and joy he has for the Gay Polo League (GPL) Polo Club, of which he is the founding president. The GPL Polo Club produces high quality polo events in Wellington, as well as globally, to promote a positive and respectful place for LGBTQ+ athletes to participate.

Barbara Walters once said, “When in doubt, ask yourself what truly, deeply sparks your passion. Then pursue that wholeheartedly.”

McKenney has wholeheartedly followed his passions and in doing so, has become a pillar of the community.

Can you explain your mission and your goals to us?

GPL’s mission is to inspire and empower those individuals who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender via the promotion of and participation in the sport of polo. A significant focus of our league is on celebrating the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community and all the richness that all of us bring to our event and encouraging LGBTQ+ athletes to compete as out and proud athletes.

I find it very interesting that as a small child you had a love and passion for horses and your family was very supportive. How did this lead to your current position as the president of GPL polo club?

I have loved horses since I was born. I believe that my passion for them is in my DNA. Since my childhood, I have rode, competed and worked to become a skilled equestrian. My parents, both non-horse people, encouraged and supported my dreams to ride and compete. They spent many weekends traveling to horse competitions with me, cheering me on when I won, as well as offering support and encouragement when I lost.

They were extraordinary like that. My mother was especially a huge fan of GPL. She has attended every GPL event since I started it in 2006. She loved the fun, creativity and the people.

You’ve had a varied path to your current career as president of GPL Polo Club. How have your experiences in education, as a practicing attorney, as well as with your past media consulting agencies, led to you being the head of McKenney Media and president of GPL Polo club?

In retrospect, my dream was to be a professional horseman. However, in my senior year of college, I fractured my neck, which ended that dream. I attended law school in Los Angeles and, following my graduation, worked in large law firms on the administrative side. After 13 years in the legal profession, I transitioned to the entertainment industry. Ultimately, I was a C-level executive at a strategic branding agency that focused on entertainment and sports branding. After 32 years in the City of Angels, I relocated to Wellington.

You have an interesting take on diversity and inclusion and also the LGBTQ+ community maintaining their own identity and not totally merging into everyday culture. Can you explain why you feel this is important?

I wholeheartedly believe that diversity, equity and inclusion are the foundation of a healthy society and culture. I see diversity as celebrating all the amazing differences we have around us and knowing those differences help to unify rather than divide. I love the idea of living in a multicultural world. That is what drives me to push GPL forward.

Growing up, I did not see openly gay athletes identified on television. I assumed I was the only gay person who loved sports. In my adulthood, I witnessed how even the idea of being out could potentially ruin an athlete’s career. I wanted to change that for today’s youth to minimize their feeling of isolation as athletes.

GPL elevates LGBTQ+ athletes and creates awareness. In doing so, we hope to engage more open dialogues about the issues these young people face, which in turn we hope leads to understanding, respect and empathy. Understanding is an essential factor in accepting others and is the cornerstone for equity and inclusion.

Over the past 30 years of your career looking back, what advice would you give to young LGBTQ+ people today?

My best advice would be this: Be curious, stay interested and be a lifelong student. Ask questions, take risks and surround yourself with positive people only. There are so many great things in this world to experience and explore; you just have to take the first step.

Finally, congratulations on all your achievements. What are the big upcoming events for GPL Polo Club this year?

For GPL Palm Beach, there’s the Lexus International Gay Polo Tournament presented by Douglas Elliman Real Estate on April 6–9 in Wellington.

GPL will compete in the Luxembourg Cup Tournament in Luxembourg, Germany on July 7–9. GPL London is scheduled for September, and GPL Argentina is scheduled for December.