Hampton Bays’ 2nd Annual Egg Hunt

The Hampton Bays Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Southampton Parks & Recreation Department teamed up again for the second annual Great Egg Hunt. There was no shortage of activities for all who attended the egg hunt at Good Ground Park. From bunny photo-ops to face painting, chalk drawing to raffle drawings, everyone was kept busy by the given festivities. A DJ dance party jammed out all morning long, pumping egg hunters up for the main event. The egg hunt started promptly at 11 a.m. and every kid in attendance scrambled to fill their easter baskets full of egg enclosed treats.