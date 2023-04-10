Events

Jamesport Celebrates with their Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

Jacqueline Moore

  Bagpipers

  Grand Marshalls Patrick and Joann Waski

  Sitting Pretty for the Parade

  Jamesport Police March

  Joe, Norah, and Fiona Newman

  Northport Pipe & Drum Band

  Parade Float

  Peppe Cardinale, Charlie and Thomas Massoud, Rob, Milo, and Rhys Amendola, Lisa Zamber, Lisa Massoud

  Siol Na h'Eireann Drummer

  Tim and Jennifer Williams

With Spring showers at our doorstep, unforeseeable weather had pushed Jamesport into celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day at the very start of April. They saved the best for last as they had a lineup of numerous pipes and drums from across Long Island, celebrating for all to hear. The East End Emerald Society held their fundraiser for the parade at The Vineyards at Aquebogue. The streets were filled with music and smiling faces, so these donations and sponsorships helped to make this celebration as fantastical as ever. With Grand Marshals Patrick and Joann Waski leading the way, all of Jamesport and those involved had a fun-filled Saint Patrick’s Day of their own.

