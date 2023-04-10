Jamesport Celebrates with their Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

With Spring showers at our doorstep, unforeseeable weather had pushed Jamesport into celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day at the very start of April. They saved the best for last as they had a lineup of numerous pipes and drums from across Long Island, celebrating for all to hear. The East End Emerald Society held their fundraiser for the parade at The Vineyards at Aquebogue. The streets were filled with music and smiling faces, so these donations and sponsorships helped to make this celebration as fantastical as ever. With Grand Marshals Patrick and Joann Waski leading the way, all of Jamesport and those involved had a fun-filled Saint Patrick’s Day of their own.