Kimberly Haeg of Southold Inspired Paralyzed Young People

Staff Posted on
Kimberly Elizabeth Haeg
Kimberly Elizabeth Haeg

Kimberly Elizabeth Haeg’s beautiful spirit left this earthly plane to joyfully dance with the angels free and perfect in Heaven on March 13. She was 37.

Haeg was born on June 14, 1985. She graduated from Southold High School and was looking forward to a bright future when a tragic accident changed her life.

For the last 17 years she was a quadriplegic on a ventilator. With the help of wonderful folks in the community, she was able to remain in her home in Southold with her mother, Lorraine, and Anthony Gallo, Lorraine’s fiancé.

Haeg was an inspiration to many other paralyzed young people.

She is also survived by her loving father, Dennis Haeg; her stepmom, Marie Pemberton Haeg; and many relatives and friends.

A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to a charity of your choice.

