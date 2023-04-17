Events

Learn to Sew at the Rogers Memorial Library

A sewing class was offered at the Rogers Memorial Library for all individuals interested in learning the basics of machine use and sewing skills. Attendees were given the opportunity to participate in creating their own, original projects whilst honing their sewing abilities. It was a perfect event for those seeking guidance from an experienced instructor whilst creating their own works. After having received hands-on lessons with sewing machines, attendees were introduced to the sewing fundamentals. All who attended both improved their craft and gained valuable knowledge on the intricacies of the art of sewing. It was a fantastic opportunity to learn both an enjoyable and practical skill.

