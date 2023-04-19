Events

Montauk’s 7th Annual Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza

Montauk Ladies Auxiliary, Montauk Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, and Candied Anchor all teamed up together once again to create a creative spin on a fantastic egg hunt. With six years under their belts, they knew just how to make their 7th annual Egg Hunt truly extravagant. Not only were kids running around to successfully collect as many eggs as physically possible, but they had a field day of the races and games at their fingertips. With a chance to win prizes, everyone got involved with the egg-and-spoon races, the potato sack races, cornhole, and ring toss – all done with their faces painted of course. The Montauk Green was filled to the brim with all sorts of festivities to keep the smiles coming, ensuring that everyone had a blast by handing out Easter baskets and bunny ears.

