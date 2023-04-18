Newlight Breadworks CEO Stephen Robinson Talks Rosé Soirée

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Among the talents and food personalities coming to this year’s Dan’s Rosé Soirée, Newlight Breadworks CEO Stephen Robinson is bringing his “Hamptons born & bread” artisan bread.

Dan’s Papers Rosé Soirée, a celebration of rosé — the East End’s unofficial summer drink — is kicking off the Twin Forks’ unofficial start of summer on Memorial Day weekend, Sunday, May 28 at the Southampton Arts Center.

We spoke to Robinson about what inspired him to create Newlight Breadworks (newlightbread.com) during thew pandemic, his favorite food trends and more in the lead up to this year’s Rosé Soirée.

Meet Newlight Breadworks CEO Stephen Robinson

How did you get in this line of work?

I’ve always been passionate about food. During the pandemic I witnessed the demand for high-quality artisan breads in the Hamptons, and found a way to fill that void.

What new food trends are you seeing?

People are trying to be rational about what they eat, rather than limiting themselves to a set diet. It’s encouraging to see people eat what they want while maintaining a healthy balance.

What is your favorite dish?

I’m a fan of Middle Eastern flavors and anything that features lamb. Pair that with some fresh vegetables doused in citrus, and something pickled completes the experience.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I love to think about the fact that we’ve been eating bread for millennia. There’s a romantic component to carrying forward one of the oldest food traditions in humanity.

Who do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

Artisan Bryan and Roy Choi, who embrace humility while pushing the culinary frontier. I also love the chefs of the East End that contribute so much to our community.

What’s your comfort food and why?

Anything savory, spicy and crunchy. I usually go with tortilla chips and salsa when I need a snack. I’ll also spin up some classic pasta and gravy.

What’s a unique kitchen ritual you practice?

I listen to some good music while cooking. It keeps me focused, and helps me come up with solutions when I run into challenges.

Visit DansTaste.com for more information and tickets.