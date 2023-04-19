North Fork Drivers Busted for Alleged Drag Racing

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Two men were arrested for allegedly drag racing one another on the North Fork and then leading Southold Town Police officers on a brief chase on Sunday, April 16, authorities said.

Highway Patrol Unit officers spotted six vehicles driving side by side westbound on Route 48 in Peconic when the front two vehicles, a 2019 Ford Mustang and a 2019 Honda Civic, participated in an illegal speed contest at speeds of more than 75 mph at 2:40 p.m., police said.

When officers tried to stop the vehicles, both cars turned onto Cox’s Lane in Cutchogue, where they sped northbound onto Oregon Road before being apprehended.

Both drivers were arrested, taken to police headquarters, processed and released with appearance tickets for charges of illegal speed contest, fleeing an officer and other counts. Both vehicles were impounded.