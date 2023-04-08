Spring LI Restaurant Week, Bostwick’s Reopens & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In springtime, the birds, flowers and Long Island Restaurant Week all return to the East End! The tri-annual Long Island Restaurant Week will take place this spring from Sunday, April 23 to Sunday, April 30.

The ground rules are similar to recent efforts: participating restaurants will offer a $22 two-course lunch and/or $27, $37 or $44 three-course dinner prix fixe throughout the duration of the week (with the exception of Saturday night, when the prix fixe may stop being served at 7 p.m.).

“An excitement has been built around Long Island Restaurant Week for the past 17 years among diners and restaurants. An estimated 116,000 meals are served each restaurant week at over 140 restaurants across Long Island, bringing in an estimated $4 million in revenue to Long Island restaurants,” shares Nicole Castillo of Long Island Restaurant & Hospitality Group.

“If the traffic on our website is an indication of the diners participating and enjoying the promotion, then the amount of people dining out is definitely back in full force. This spring is a great time to get together with family, old friends or new friends and enjoy an affordable meal out together at a new restaurant.”

For East End representation, Bistro Été and Calissa in Water Mill, On the Docks in Aquebogue, R.AIRE at Hampton Maid in Hampton Bays, The Dimon Estate in Jamesport and The Preston House in Riverhead are all signed up, with many more expected to follow suit. For a full list of participants and to view menus, visit longislandrestaurantweek.com

The 1770 House in East Hampton has a lot in its basket this Easter: The iconic inn and restaurant will host a chocolate bunny raffle to benefit the Flying Point Foundation for Autism. One raffle ticket costs $5 while a package of five amounts to $20. The winner will be announced on April 9 and will receive a 2-foot-high, 10-pound bunny of milk chocolatey goodness.

The 1770 House will also inaugurate their $59 two-course spring prix fixe on Sunday, April 9 at 5 p.m. Menu highlights include the beets and cara cara orange salad, artichoke and Mangalitsa ham flatbread, South Fork razor clam soup, organic Scottish salmon and Crescent Farm duck breast. For Easter dinner, a rack of Australian lamb chops and shared appetizers such as oysters, prosciutto and artichoke flatbread, spicy fluke tartare and foie gras are also available for an extra fee.

The Bell & Anchor ​​has announced they will serve Easter brunch on Sunday, April 9 from 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Delectable noms include the bacon oyster shooter, tuna poke, fritto misto, duck hash, bouillabaisse and grilled sirloin burger. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the restaurant directly at 631-725-3400 or by visiting bellandanchor.com.

North Fork Table & Inn Chef John Fraser knows that his success wouldn’t be possible without the tireless effort of the workers in his restaurants. That’s why the Michelin-starred chef recently launched The Industry Table which will serve gourmet meals to restaurant workers across his New York restaurants at a special rate.

These folks have had quite the hellacious experience the past few years between the pandemic and struggling economy, and Chef Fraser is giving back in a big way. As a token of appreciation, members of The Industry Table can enjoy 70% discounts on menu items. Very awesome!

Did You Know?

The question isn’t where to enjoy happy hour on the East End, it is which haunt has the happiest hour? Two great options are Bamboo, which serves $7 winners until 7 p.m. and K Pasa’s new Thursday Two Times promotion, where the taqueria will regale guests with two happy hour slots between 4–6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to midnight. Enjoy a Wave Chaser for $5 or divine Bacardi Rum Punch for $10.

Baseball is back! East Hampton has a new state-of-the-art sports facility to help take your kid’s game (or your own) to the next level. Hub 44 is a baseball and softball training center behind Round Swamp’s market and boasts six batting cage lanes, an indoor turf field, pitching machines and virtual simulation system. Round Swap-style food will be offered at the facility to convenience those waiting. Much better than peanuts and Cracker Jacks!

Bits & Bites:

Bostwick’s Chowder House on Pantigo Road in East Hampton reopened for the season last week. Business hours leading into the summer will be Thursday through Sunday starting at 11:30 a.m. Bostwick’s classic menu will return with crowd favorites like baked stuffed clams, seared tuna, raw bar sampler, corn chowder, lobster bisque, local fluke milanese, blackened fish taco and tuna poke bowl.

Kidd Squid Brewing Co. is serving a new Crushable Hazy Ale, inspired by the Parrish Art Museum, in their tasting room in Sag Harbor. And 10% of the proceeds will go back to the Parrish. The beverage features bright, tropical citrus hops and is also available at the museum’s café and select other locations.

Jay-Z once rapped that he had to scold people for “spillin’ Ace on my sick J’s.” Le Closet, a recently opened luxury consignment store on Windmill Lane in Southampton, will be hosting a grand opening for their Sneaker Room on April 15. Wine and light refreshments will be served; just make sure you don’t spill on your Jordan 1s, 3s or 4s!

Food Quote:

“There is no better reward for hard work than good food.” — anonymous