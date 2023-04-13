Riverhead Student, 15, Gunned Down in Calverton

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A 15-year-old Riverhead High School student was fatally shot following an altercation between two groups in Calverton on Wednesday and Suffolk County police are searching for the assailant, authorities said.

Preston Gamble was involved in the dispute between a group of teenagers and young adults on Hill Circle when he was shot shortly before 4 p.m., police said. The victim was taken by family to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead where he was pronounced dead.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family and friends at this time,” Riverhead Superintendent of Schools Augustine E. Tornatore wrote in a letter to the community. “Counselors throughout the district will be available beginning tomorrow for all students, faculty and staff as needed.”

Homicide Squad detectives are continuing the investigation. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.