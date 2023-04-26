Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Stony Brook Southampton’s FoodLab hosted its first Annual Sea to Soil Summit, inviting their community to learn about the restorative benefits of kelp and seaweeds.

This event placed an emphasis on the positive impact both seaweeds and kelp could have on our soil, seas, and food.

Guests had the opportunity to learn about how kelp could aid in mitigating climate change via a sequestration of carbon in our seas and soils. The illuminating afternoon was filled with presentations and discussions provided by a variety of in-field experts and scientists who offered insights on how to further promote a more sustainable future.

The Sea to Soil Summit at Stony Brook Southampton was a great opportunity for attendees to make a difference in their environment with what they’ve learned.