The New York Philharmonic String Quartet Plays at Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church

With music of Mozart, Joel Thompson, and Beethoven, The New York Philharmonic String quartet make their Bridgehampton Chamber Music Debut for all of the music lovers out there. Even our very own Dan Rattiner couldn’t pass up seeing these lovely performers come together in a beautiful church so close to home. With the beautiful acoustics that a church provides, the music swelled as their bows danced along their strings and so too did the hearts of their listeners.