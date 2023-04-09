Entertainment

The New York Philharmonic String Quartet Plays at Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church

Jacqueline Moore Posted on

  • Concert-goers arrival queueRick Seigleman

  • Concert-goers enter the venueRick Seigleman

  • Attendees Bruce and Susan Brewer, Virginia and Antoine KhuriRick Seigleman

  • Concert attendeesRick Seigleman

  • New York Philharmonic String Quartet - Frank Huang (violin), Qianqian Li (violin), Carter Brey (cello), Cynthia Phelps (viola)Rick Seigleman

  • Concert Attendee Dan's Paper Founder Dan RattinerRick Seigleman

  • Concert balcony audienceRick Seigleman

With music of Mozart, Joel Thompson, and Beethoven, The New York Philharmonic String quartet make their Bridgehampton Chamber Music Debut for all of the music lovers out there. Even our very own Dan Rattiner couldn’t pass up seeing these lovely performers come together in a beautiful church so close to home. With the beautiful acoustics that a church provides, the music swelled as their bows danced along their strings and so too did the hearts of their listeners.

About the Author

Things to do on the East End

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites