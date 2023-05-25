Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

El-Ad National Properties, an Elad Group company, has topped off both buildings in the second and final phase at ALINA Residences Boca Raton, an award-winning, world-class residential destination in the heart of downtown Boca Raton.

The second/final phase consists of two new residential buildings, ALINA 210 and ALINA 220, which follow the sold-out and occupied ALINA 200.

ALINA Residences broke ground on its phase two development in March 2022. Once phase two is complete, which is projected to occur in late 2024, ALINA Residences will be complete, comprising three total buildings: ALINA 200, ALINA 210 and ALINA 220, for a total of 303 residences.

ALINA 210, the intimate centerpiece of ALINA Residences, features nine stories and 30 exquisite corner residences. With a maximum of four residences per floor, ALINA 210 features homes with 3 and 4 bedrooms with den floor plans, ranging from about 3,300–5,400 square feet with pricing starting at approximately $4 million.

In addition to enjoying access to exceptional amenities at ALINA 200 and ALINA 220, the 30 residences at ALINA 210 will have an exclusive suite of thoughtfully curated amenities, including a private spa with dry sauna, aroma steam rooms, salon/treatment area, private locker rooms, state-of-the-art fitness facility and a bungalow style pool with poolside cabanas.

With 152 residences, ALINA 220 is similar to ALINA 200 from phase one, with a great emphasis on European-designed kitchens, rain showered bathrooms, and elegant organic craftsmanship throughout. The residential building will include a wide array of 1–4-bedroom with den floor plans, ranging from 1,400–5,400 square feet, and pricing from approximately $2 million to over $10 million.

“Following the success of ALINA Residences’ sold-out phase one, it is extremely exciting to be topping off both buildings in the second and final phase of the development,” El-Ad National Properties CEO Noam Ziv says, pointing out that the phase two properties are already more than 60% sold. He says many purchasers were referred by existing ALINA residents.

“We believe this ongoing sales activity is a reflection of buyers recognizing that ALINA is a truly unique residential destination, which offers designer-inspired residences, resort-style amenities, and a sense of community with well-staffed services,” Ziv continues. “Boca Raton’s downtown scene is continuing to emerge, and we are proud to be a part of it.”

Phase two will add an extra two acres of private outdoor amenity space to ALINA. All ALINA residents will offer luxe amenities such as his and hers spa facilities with dry saunas, steam rooms, treatment rooms and relaxation rooms; state-of-the-art fitness centers, multiple rooftop swimming pools with private cabanas, fire pits, dedicated yoga areas, highly appointed club rooms, two dog parks and more.

The project, which calls itself a “beacon of modern living in Boca Raton,” was designed by architect Peter Stromberg of Garcia Stromberg and brought to life by Moss Construction, while Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is the exclusive sales team for ALINA Residences.

As delivery approaches in late 2024, interior design details are being prepared.

“We are excited to experience the huge demand for phase two of ALINA Residences,” said Jay Phillip Parker, CEO of Douglas Elliman Florida and President of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Florida. “There is no doubt that downtown Boca Raton has transformed as the developers of ALINA envisioned, making it the perfect time to become a part of the extraordinary lifestyle that ALINA residents are enjoying. We expect continued interest and excitement now that ALINA 210 and ALINA 220 have topped off.”

Learn more at eladnational.com.