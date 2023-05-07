Entertainment

Bay Street Theater’s Comedy Festival Fills their Theater with Laughter

By Jacqueline Moore Posted on

  • Bay Street Theater Sales & Sponsorship Manager and Emcee Paul Anthony, Comedian Rich Walker, Comedian Kendra Cunningham, Comedian Bryan McKenna, Comedian David Weiss, Comedian Chris RoachRick Seigleman

  • Dr. Jeffery Gurian (Comedian, Writer, Dentist) , Paul AnthonyRick Seigleman

  • Chris Roach meeting audience members after the showRick Seigleman

  • Comedian Rich WalkerRick Seigleman

  • Festival Attendees Alan Fabricature, Lee ThumserRick Seigleman

  • Festival Attendees Fastenverg, Jamie ZimmermanRick Seigleman

  • Festival Attendees Elisa Swiller, Terry Piccolo, Rena SantomauroRick Seigleman

  • Festival Attendees Anthony and Valerie DetranoRick Seigleman

  • Opening Act Paul AnthonyRick Seigleman

  • Comedian David WeissRick Seigleman

  • Comedian Kendra CunninghamRick Seigleman

  • Comedian Bryan McKennaRick Seigleman

  • Closing Comedian Chris RoachRick Seigleman

The Bay Street Theater hosted a world-class night of laughter featuring comedians Bryan McKenna, Rich Walker, Kendra Cunningham, and Chris Roach. The event drew a packed crowd eager for a night of entertaining humor. The talented lineup of comedians provided an unforgettable experience, successfully delivering a persistent array of top-tier jokes that left the audience in stitches. From current events to everyday, relatable experiences, the comedians’ hilariously witty had the room echoing with laughter throughout the duration of the performance. The Bay Street Theater’s event was a fantastic way for locals to share some laughs with their fellow attendees.

About the Author

Things to do on the East End

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites