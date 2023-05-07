Bay Street Theater’s Comedy Festival Fills their Theater with Laughter

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Bay Street Theater hosted a world-class night of laughter featuring comedians Bryan McKenna, Rich Walker, Kendra Cunningham, and Chris Roach. The event drew a packed crowd eager for a night of entertaining humor. The talented lineup of comedians provided an unforgettable experience, successfully delivering a persistent array of top-tier jokes that left the audience in stitches. From current events to everyday, relatable experiences, the comedians’ hilariously witty had the room echoing with laughter throughout the duration of the performance. The Bay Street Theater’s event was a fantastic way for locals to share some laughs with their fellow attendees.