Looking to stock up on some lovely spring and summer whites? Start at Channing Daughters Winery. Located on Scuttle Hole Road in Bridgehampton, Channing Daughters Winery is one of very few wineries on the South Fork, as opposed to the North Fork, which is home to most of the East End’s wineries.

Channing Daughters 2019 Vino Bianco

Channing Daughters 2019 Vino Bianco is a wonderful white to enjoy with the spring. The first vintage of this wine was in 2001. The 2019 Vino Bianco is made from 50% sauvignon blanc, 40% tocai friulano, 8% pinot grigio and 2% chardonnay. The wine has notes of citrus fruit, white flowers, lemon meringue, white peaches, pears, spice, clean minerality and, most welcome, notes of the sea. The wine is fruit-forward with a lovely mouth feel.

It pairs beautifully with seafood, light pasta dishes, appetizers, salads, fruits and chips.

To make this interesting, and layered, wine, all the varietals were crafted separately then blended. Stainless steel, oak barrels and hogsheads were used in the process. “Hogsheads” is a shocking term to see on a technical sheet. A hogshead is a very large barrel equal to about two barrels of wine. It is not an actual hog’s head.

The varietal tocai friulano is also known as sauvignon vert, not to be confused with sauvignon blanc. It is also known as friulano, tokaj, točaj and sauvignonasse. The varietal is grown predominantly in Italy, but also in Slovenia, the United States, Argentina, Australia and Romania. It is fruity with floral notes, citrus notes, almond and minerality.

Channing Daughters 2019 Vino Bianco retails for $23.

Learn more at channingdaughters.com