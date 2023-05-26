Dering Harbor Election May Come Down to Write-Ins

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There is only one candidate running for two Village of Dering Harbor board of trustees seats that will be on ballots when voters hit the polls in the local election May 26.

Ari Benacerraf, who was first elected to the board in 2012, is running for re-election for another two-year term, but incumbent trustee Brandon Rose is not running again, and no candidates are on the ballot to replace him when his term expires in June, according to the village clerk. The open seat with no candidate is likely to be decided by write-in candidates.

The village on Shelter Island has only 37 residents, according to the 2022 U.S. Census, making it the least populous village in New York State.

The election will take place from noon to 9 p.m. May 26 at Dering Harbor Village Hall, which is located at 23 Locust Point Road on Shelter Island.

Most East End village elections will be held in June except for the Village of Greenport, where voters cast their ballots in March.