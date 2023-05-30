East Hampton’s Sunset Harbor Dishes New Japanese Menu

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Sunset Harbor, one of three restaurants at the newly revamped EHP Resort & Marina in East Hampton, has re-envisioned its offerings this season with a new contemporary Japanese-focused and sushi menu.

A celebration of Japanese flavors and umami tastes, the new menu at Sunset Harbor will include items such as fresh toro sashimi paired with house kimchi, baked king crab hand roll and charcoal grilled halibut. Aptly named for its location, the restaurant is a must-visit for sunset viewing and revelries for all types of travelers from families and friends to couples.

“Our culinary team designed an experience that speaks to how modern diners engage with this type of cuisine and the creative openness that comes with it,” says Dane Sayles, chef partner at EHP Restaurants. “Chef Nicholas Vogel and I have spent the last few months rigorously testing and constructing a new menu that allows the freshness of our ingredients to shine.”

The restaurant is located on EHP Resort & Marina’s striking nine-acre property that recently debuted a multi-million-dollar transformation, offering guests luxurious accommodations ranging from one- to three-bedroom suites and standalone cottages, and three different dining experiences.

“With this new contemporary Japanese and sushi menu, Sunset Harbor is set to be one of the leading restaurants for modern Japanese cuisine throughout the Hamptons,” Sayles adds. “With the level of attention to detail that has gone into every single menu item, to the sourcing of ingredients, alongside the prime location and breathtaking sunset views, there really is no restaurant like it.”

The new menu at Sunset Harbor will also include items such as miso black cod and selections of Japanese A5 Wagyu, alongside additional favorites to be revealed.

“We will be sourcing the finest ingredients, from vegetables, fish and seafood, to Japanese A5 Wagyu, both locally and from Japan,” Sayles says. “Our dishes will be delicately prepared and accompanied by complementary flavors, from preparation to presentation. As with all of our dining venues across EHP Hospitality Group, the priority is to source the best ingredients available and to create a unique dining experience for our guests.”

In addition, Sunset Harbor just launched a summer-long offer of $10 frozen sake sangria and $10 rosé at the restaurant, all day.

Sunset Harbor will join Sí Sí, the famed open-air Mediterranean restaurant that immerses guests in the sun-kissed flavors of Italy, Greece, Spain and Morocco, and Buongiorno, the Italian-style bakery and cafe offering grab-and-go items along with fresh baked goods and City of Saints coffee — all with stellar waterfront views.

Sunset Harbor is located at 313 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton. It can be reached at ehpresort.com/sunsetharbor or at 631-810-9021.