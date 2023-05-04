Enchanté Restaurant Debuts Friday in Southampton

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enchanté, a modern French-inspired bistro from the team behind Sí Sí in East Hampton, celebrates its much-anticipated grand opening on Friday, May 5 where the historic Red Bar once stood in Southampton.

EHP Hospitality Group’s newest restaurant concept combines the rich cinematic experiences of both Parisian brasseries and leisurely dining in the South of France set in an airy, glass-enclosed space with an adjacent outdoor patio.

Enchanté, which is the French translation for “nice to meet you,” welcomes guests with signature menu items including the Enchanté custom blend burger, niçoise salad and crab caviar, alongside French classics like French onion soup, escargot and salade lyonnaise.

“Enchanté has been a true labor of love, and a concept that we have been working on since 2021,” says Dane Sayles, head of culinary and operations for EHP Hospitality. “The restaurant pays homage to the elevated yet relaxed and leisurely dining experience offered in Parisian brasseries, and seaside dining in the South of France. From the moment you walk into the restaurant, you’ll feel an immediate sense of belonging. We are thrilled to offer a completely new concept and dining destination to our EHP Hospitality Group family.”

HLC Creative Group has animated a sense of nostalgia through a color palette of taupes, grays and pops of citrus orange, textured natural linens mixed with silk velvets, and silver and brass accents from mid-century France to create a timeless, romantic design.

“There is truly nothing like Enchanté on the East End, from its classic French offerings to its welcoming design,” Sayles adds. “We wanted to create a fresh take on classic French cuisine, and take the best, freshest ingredients available to us to create something that doesn’t exist anywhere else in the Hamptons, whether it’s our butter flown in from France to be served with fresh pain d’epi baguettes, a custom blend burger we created in-house or a classic French onion soup.”

A semi-private dining room will play host to intimate celebratory moments, while those lucky enough to snag a seat at the bar will have a front row seat to classic cocktails and endless pours of wine, both old world and new. The restaurant will seat 80.

“We wanted it to have an elevated yet familiar feel, offering classic menu items and ingredients, but with a twist on the execution and presentation,” says Sayles. “From the intimate bar offering classic cocktails, to the elegantly designed dining room or the intimate private dining room, Enchanté is set to be the hottest reservation in the Hamptons.”

Enchanté is located at 210 NY-27A in Southampton. It can be reached at 631-810-9020 or enchantebistro.com, where reservations are now open.