You can’t buy happiness, but you can buy froyo, and that’s kind of the same thing. Self-serve frozen yogurt, loukoumades (Greek doughnut holes), homemade milkshakes, nitro cold brew coffee concoctions and candy will be center stage at The Sweet Spot, opening this month at 106 Newtown Lane, East Hampton.

Patrons will have the option to choose from 15 flavors of delicious froyo ranging from the traditional favorites (chocolate and vanilla) to fun flavors such as mint and salted caramel. The self-serve froyo stations will rotate seasonally and always include a non-dairy sorbet option. A selection of tasty toppings will be available including candy, fresh fruit and syrups.

Additionally, a nitro cold brew coffee station will offer creative coffee drinks such as cinnamon almond cold brew float, Snickers nitro cold brew latte and campfire nitro cold brew. Indoor and outdoor dining will be available.

The Sweet Spot is the brainchild of the local Cooper family, an 11th generation East Hampton family. “We want to be a fun place for our local community and visitors, a place where families and friends can meet for a sweetreat. We will be open year-round and will offer a loyalty program,” shares owner Tom Cooper. The Sweet Spot will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

Bostwick’s on the Harbor kicked off their 31st season last week, still serving tasty seafood-inspired fare, delicious cocktails and epic sunsets. To put that in pop culture perspective, when they opened, “End of the Road” by Boyz II Men was the number one song and Batman Returns was the top grossing movie.

Damien O’Donnell is returning to helm the kitchen, and the restaurant is introducing a takeout option this year. Menu highlights include yellowfin tuna poke, Harbor Bistro calamari, local fish tacos, Mongolian barbecue ribs, hibachi-style salmon, steakhouse swordfish and Crescent Farm roasted half duck.

Bostwick’s on the Harbor will be open for dinner Thursday through Sunday from 5–10 p.m. No reservations — first come, first serve only.

Hillary Davis and Stacy Dermont, friends and co-authors of cookbook The Hamptons Kitchen: Seasonal Recipes Pairing Land and Sea, will speak and share recipes at Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor on Sunday, May 21 at 1 p.m.

Tickets cost $125 and will go towards the John Jermain Memorial Library, also in Sag. The cookbook, which was published in 2020, highlights healthy recipes pairing land and sea such as Hamptons bamboo shoots and roasted vegetable bowl, Hamptons fish burger with microgreens and asparagus soup with whipped parmesan cream.

A representative from the East End Food Institute will speak on the organization’s work with local farmers, and appetizers such as Pat LaFrieda sliders, chicken meatballs with teriyaki glaze and shrimp cocktail will be served, as well as alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, coffee and various desserts.

Did You Know?

Sparkling Pointe in Southold is the only winery fully dedicated to sparkling wines on the North Fork. The tasting house is adorned with opulent crystal chandeliers, high ceilings and Brazilian artwork to honor owners Cynthia and Tom Rosicki’s love for Brazilian culture. Raise a glass to Mom in the tasting room on Sunday with a tasting flight featuring four Sparkling Pointe wines paired with a selection of pastries from local bakeries across the North Fork. The tasting costs $40 per person and seatings are available from 10:45 a.m.–4 p.m.

Rosie’s in Amagansett is hosting a residency pop-up series this summer with NYC restaurants. Starting on Memorial Day, the culinary teams behind Bottino, Rangoon, Jia, Odo, Wayan and Charlie Bird and others will take control of the kitchen for two weeks at a time. The special prix fixe menus and a la carte selections will be available during dinner service from Thursday to Sunday and the series will end in late September.

Bits & Bites:

Tasty $1 oysters are served at Calissa‘s bar weeknights from 5–7 p.m. Live music can be enjoyed on the terrace every Thursday starting on May 18, and keep your eyes peeled on the website, as the Calissa Sounds lineup will be unveiled sometime this month.

Food Quote:

