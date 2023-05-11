Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Peconic Bay Medical Center (PBMC) in Riverhead earned a top ‘A’ safety grade from Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization that rates acute-care hospitals nationwide based on patient safety performance measures, officials said.

This is the first time the hospital earned the recognition. It was one of eight of the about two dozen hospitals across Long Island to earn an A and was the only one on the East End to achieve the honor.

“Receiving an ‘A’ rating from Leapfrog is a testament to PBMC’s commitment to implementing best practices and continuing to improve everything we do from medical treatment to patient experience,” said Peconic Bay Medical Center Executive Director Amy Loeb. “We are committed to keep building off of this success as we continue to expand and further develop new programs to increase access to the best possible health care services for eastern Suffolk County residents.”

PBMC joined the Northwell Health system in 2016. The announcement comes on the heels of PBMC receiving several accolades for 2023, including 5-star ratings from Healthgrades for stroke, heart attack, hip fracture, pneumonia, and a top 100 ranking nationwide for coronary intervention treatment.

To achieve an ‘A’ safety rating, PBMC’s patient care was studied in several categories, including preventing and responding to patient harm, health care-associated infections, maternity care, medication safety, complex adult surgery, total joint replacement, and care for elective outpatient surgery patients. The score is used by dozens of national and regional health plans, as well as vendors, to educate their users on the importance of choosing a safer hospital.

“With PBMC receiving the highest possible safety rating, we hope residents will see the investments we have made to bring in the best possible medical teams and to optimize our facilities, so Suffolk County has access to the most advanced level of medical care available,” added Loeb.