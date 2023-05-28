Podcast: Dan Talks with Author & Columnist Ken Auletta

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

A Talk with Ken Auletta

Episode 133: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan Rattiner speaks with Ken Auletta, bestselling author and columnist. Throughout Auletta’s incredible career, the 81-year old writer has penned a political column for the New York Daily News, served as a media critic for The New Yorker and written numerous books.

His most recent tome is Hollywood Ending: Harvey Weinstein and the Culture of Silence, a vivid biography of the infamous Hollywood figure, how he rose to power in the business, how he used that position to feed his monstrous sexual appetites, and how it all came crashing down.

