Podcast: Dan Talks with Author & Columnist Ken Auletta

Ken Auletta
Ken Auletta

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 133: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan Rattiner speaks with Ken Auletta, bestselling author and columnist. Throughout Auletta’s incredible career, the 81-year old writer has penned a political column for the New York Daily News, served as a media critic for The New Yorker and written numerous books.

Cover of "Hollywood Ending: Harvey Weinstein and the Culture of Silence" by Ken Auletta
“Hollywood Ending: Harvey Weinstein and the Culture of Silence” by Ken AulettaPenguin Press

His most recent tome is Hollywood Ending: Harvey Weinstein and the Culture of Silence, a vivid biography of the infamous Hollywood figure, how he rose to power in the business, how he used that position to feed his monstrous sexual appetites, and how it all came crashing down.

