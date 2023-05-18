Stolen ‘Welcome to Flanders’ Sign Replaced, Thief Still Free

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Three months after a thief stole the “Welcome to Flanders” sign, officials have replaced the signage proclaiming the community as the home of the Big Duck, while authorities continue to search for the crook.

Southampton Town Police report the sign was stolen from the corner of Pleasure Drive and County Road 104 sometime during the overnight hours of February 9 to February 10.

A week later, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers issued an alert offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest for the grand larceny.

There have been no arrests in the case. Investigators did not say if they have any suspects or a description of the perpetrator.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching “P3 Tips,” or online at P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.