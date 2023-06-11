Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Just in time for summer barbecues and Fourth of July celebrations, Curated Fine Meats opened in Wainscott on May 13.

The high-end gourmet food store is owner Justin Aronoff’s new concept building upon the formula that has brought success to his Center Cuts butcher shop locations in Mattituck and Roslyn Heights. Learning the tools of the trade from local butchers as a teenager, he opened his first Center Cuts at age 19 and has quickly established a loyal client base on Long Island.

The newly unveiled Curated Fine Meats brand specializes in hand-selected and curated items, providing its clientele with the service and atmosphere of a designer store. All of the quality fine meats on offer are displayed thoughtfully, vacuum-sealed and ready-to-go.

The prime American beef available, all of which is hand-cut by expertly trained butchers, includes Kobe beef hot dogs, brisket and short rib hamburgers, 92% lean sirloin ground beef, maple bourbon steak tips, American Wagyu tomahawks, USDA prime filet mignon, bone-in cowboy ribeye, prime dry-aged porterhouse, marinated teriyaki skirt steak and more.

In the poultry department, offerings include Greek chicken breasts, Buffalo chicken wings, ground white-meat chicken, chicken burgers, turkey burgers, plain ground turkey, marinated turkey London broil and boneless turkey roast. Additional meats available include USDA prime veal rib chops, imported lamb rib chops, steakhouse bacon, pre-cooked BBQ baby back ribs, sweet Italian sausage, boneless pork loin and bone-in pork chops.

“I pride myself on carrying prime meats and poultry that you will only find in America’s best steakhouses,” Aronoff states on the Curated Fine Meats website.

The store offers far more than just meat though. Refrigerated shelves line the walls with artisanal cheeses, healthy drinks, fresh produce, olives, black truffles, sauces, marinades, snack foods and a plethora of other gourmet grocery options on display. These products are sourced from local and regional culinary businesses that have a reputation for quality ingredients and incredible flavor.

Curated Fine Meats’ excellent customer service isn’t limited to the store itself. The expert staff is on-call for catering opportunities, ready to provide area soirées with hand-selected meats and grocery items, and 100% customer satisfaction. Contact Bernard DelBello at 516-625-0809 or [email protected] for catering inquiries.

Curated Fine Meats is located at 338 Montauk Highway, Wainscott in the Town of East Hampton. The store is open Monday–Saturday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. For more information, call 631-527-5911 or visit curatedfinemeats.com.

-PARTNER CONTENT